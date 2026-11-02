Myrtleford's Savoy Club car park was gleaming with 125 vintage vehicles last Sunday 1 November, as the local Chopped & Changed Kustom Car Club Myrtleford Inc. hosted this year's Show & Shine, for hundreds of classic car enthusiasts from across the region.

Club president John Goodman said organisers were delighted with both the turnout and atmosphere.

"It was fantastic," he said.

"As a committee, we were overjoyed with it all and it went really smoothly.

"A lot of car owners were really pleased...they said it was a really nice atmosphere, which was nice to hear."

Blessed with fine weather, the event ran smoothly from start to finish, with attendees able to enjoy lunch at the Savoy Club throughout the day.

Mr Goodman said lessons learned from the inaugural event in 2025 had helped organisers deliver an even stronger show this year.

Beyond showcasing classic and custom vehicles, the Show & Shine was also held to raise funds for the Myrtleford Neighbourhood Centre to provide food vouchers for local residents experiencing hardship and the Starlight Foundation, which supports children and families facing serious illness.

"We really aim to give back to our community," Mr Goodman said.

"Last year we fundraised for junior football and junior soccer.

"This year we've branched out with more of a welfare focus."

While the total amount raised is yet to be finalised, Mr Goodman said he was pleased with the community response.

The event attracted vehicle owners from clubs in Wangaratta, Albury and Bright, as well as visitors from further afield.

"I was talking to a handful of people who'd come up from Melbourne to have a look," he said.

The strong turnout and positive feedback from this year's meet up, reinforced the growing popularity of the annual automotive event, which aims to continue to draw enthusiasts while supporting worthy causes in the local community.