By Lily Picciocchi.

Bright P-12 College student Harry Dudley's dreams of one day representing Australia in the Paralympic Games have been buoyed by his recent success in South Africa.

The talented teenager recently returned from Johannesburg where he won the Boys' Junior Singles titles in weeks one and two of the Amex Ithembelihle wheelchair tennis tournaments.

Harry said seeing all of his hard work come together was an awesome experience.

"Winning back-to-back singles titles in Johannesburg was definitely the highlight of my recent trip overseas," he said, adding that visiting a wildlife park and seeing lions and rhinos was a close second.

"In the next few years, I see myself competing in the men's circuit, hoping to make the Paralympic team and represent Australia."

Harry was accompanied by his coach for the past three years Gary Comins, who grew up in South Africa and was happy to play tour guide and introduce him to his family and friends.

Mr Comins said Harry has been improving and working very hard over recent years, competing in many wheelchair tennis tournaments, travelling across the country and internationally with Tennis Australia.

He trains four times a week at a club in Wodonga, with players of all abilities training together, who share strategies and hitting styles, instead of treating wheelchair tennis as a separate discipline.

"We've been training for a lot of tournaments," Mr Comins said.

"Harry competed in Sydney and Canberra the week before his two back-to-back wins in Johannesburg."

Bright P-12 College has helped Harry achieve his goals by being flexible around training and studies.

"His mom and dad are very supportive of him, it's a whole community," said Mr Comins.

"He has a couple of able-bodied juniors who play tennis with him.

"A lot of times they don't accept players in wheelchairs, but Harry's been well looked after.

"A lot of my top guys actually get out and hit with Harry just because he's a great guy to work with."

Harry, who is currently ranked 17th junior wheelchair tennis player in the world, will move to the next stage of the Junior Series, which is set to take place in Nagoya, Japan at the NGK Junior Open, then travel to Melbourne for the Junior Wheelchair Tennis nationals.