Social media
Home page>News>Rappel firefighters back...
News

Rappel firefighters back at Ovens, strengthening rapid attack capability

<p>AIRBORNE ATTACK: Crews rappel from helicopters directly into the fireground, where they work to contain or slow the spread of the fire. PHOTO: FFMVic</p>\\n
<p>AIRBORNE ATTACK: Crews rappel from helicopters directly into the fireground, where they work to contain or slow the spread of the fire. PHOTO: FFMVic</p>\\n

AIRBORNE ATTACK: Crews rappel from helicopters directly into the fireground, where they work to contain or slow the spread of the fire. PHOTO: FFMVic

Crews begin specialist training ahead of fire season.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
October 26, 2026 • 01:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Digital Editions

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 21 October, 2026

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 21 October, 2026
Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 21 October, 2026
Community

Hundreds gathered in Wangaratta at Friday night candle vigil

Hundreds gathered in Wangaratta at Friday night candle vigil
Hundreds gathered in Wangaratta at Friday night candle vigil
Digital Editions

Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 21 October, 2026

Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 21 October, 2026
Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 21 October, 2026
Alpine Observer & Myrtleford Times

Health workers fight for better pay

Health workers fight for better pay
Health workers fight for better pay