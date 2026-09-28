R U OK? Day creates connection at Marian College

Marian College's school community came together recently to recognise R U OK? Day, emphasising the importance and value of checking in with one another. To help spread the message, a group of enthusiastic Year 10 students assisted with setting up and running a bright yellow ice cream spider stand. Organised by wellbeing staff Bridie Schmidtke and Gemma Fleming, the stand provided every student with a yellow themed treat to mark the occasion and create opportunities for connection across the school. "R U OK? Day serves as a reminder that a simple question, 'Are you OK?', can make a significant difference," Ms Fleming said. "Taking the time to check in with friends, family members and peers helps foster a culture of care, support and belonging. "The day encourages us not only to start conversations, but also to listen without judgment and connect people with support when needed." The yellow ice cream spiders were a fun way to bring students together while reinforcing this important message. Ms Fleming said throughout the day, students were encouraged to reflect on how they can support those around them and contribute to a positive and inclusive school environment. "A big thank you to our Year 10 students for their assistance in setting up tables, serving up treats and assisting our students to wear a 'splash' of yellow in the form of ribbons," she said. "Their efforts helped create a meaningful and memorable day that highlighted the importance of kindness, connection and looking out for one another."