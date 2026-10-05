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Quiet long weekend on local roads as statewide traffic infringements surge

<p>WELL BEHAVED: Local police detected three drink drivers over the AFL Grand Final long weekend within the Wangaratta police service area, much less than this time last year. PHOTO: Victoria Police</p>\\n
<p>WELL BEHAVED: Local police detected three drink drivers over the AFL Grand Final long weekend within the Wangaratta police service area, much less than this time last year. PHOTO: Victoria Police</p>\\n

WELL BEHAVED: Local police detected three drink drivers over the AFL Grand Final long weekend within the Wangaratta police service area, much less than this time last year. PHOTO: Victoria Police

There was a 69 per cent decrease in traffic offending in local area compared to 2025.
Bailey Zimmermann
October 5, 2026 • 01:00

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