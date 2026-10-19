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Rosewhite resident runner-up in Victorian Senior of the Year award

<p>DISTINGUISHED DAME: Rosewhite resident, Christine McCracken as been honoured with a top-three place on this year\\'s Victorian Seniors Award nominees list. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan.</p>\\n
<p>DISTINGUISHED DAME: Rosewhite resident, Christine McCracken as been honoured with a top-three place on this year\\'s Victorian Seniors Award nominees list. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan.</p>\\n

DISTINGUISHED DAME: Rosewhite resident, Christine McCracken as been honoured with a top-three place on this year's Victorian Seniors Award nominees list. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan.

Chris McCracken honoured to be named finalist
Phoebe Morgan
October 19, 2026 • 01:00

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