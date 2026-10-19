Bright restaurant among top five in state, awarded Chef's Hat

Koji Bird by Reed & Co. Distillery in Bright has been awarded a coveted Chef’s Hat in the 46th edition of The Age Good Food Guide, announced in Melbourne last week. The recognition comes in the restaurant’s first year as a finalist - among the top five chosen from a field of 80 - for Regional Restaurant of the Year. The Chef’s Hat is the guide’s official rating system, created more than 40 years ago and still regarded as the pinnacle award in Australian hospitality. Only the country’s top-rated restaurants are eligible to receive between one and three hats, judged on the standard of their food, service, experience and value for money. Owners Hamish Nugent and Rachel Reed are no strangers to accolades, with their previous Bright restaurant, Tani Eat & Drink, having earned New Regional Restaurant of The Year 2014, a Chef’s Hat in 2015 and retained it for consecutive years until it closed. “We are incredibly honoured to receive a Chef’s Hat and to be named a finalist for Regional Restaurant of the Year," they said. “This little hat belongs to a lot of people - our incredible staff who show up every single day with unmatched energy, and dedication. "To our wonderful guests - thank you for filling our tables, trusting us to feed you, and embracing our house-distilled spirits. "And a big thank you to Good Food for this incredible recognition and for your amazing support of our industry.” Koji Bird sits within Reed & Co. Distillery, which makes gin and Koji Spirits, including Australian-made Shochu. The guide describes it as “an izakaya that defies definitions” which serves “big flavours from North East Victorian produce without sacrificing nuance”. A Chef’s Hat recognises the entire dining experience, not just the food. Koji Bird is open for dinner from 5pm, Wednesday to Saturday, in Bright and bookings are recommended.