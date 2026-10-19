A year's worth of hard work is set to culminate this Saturday, as Myrtleford and District Agricultural and Pastoral Society members host the annual Myrtleford Show at the Myrtleford Recreation Reserve.

Show committee president, Deb Geddes, said the Myrtleford Show is a true community event which brings people together, and they're hoping for a big crowd on Saturday.

"The committee and our wonderful volunteers have been working hard behind the scenes and thankfully, there haven’t been any major hurdles this year," she said.

"We’re looking forward to a fantastic show...it's an opportunity for families and friends to catch up, celebrate our local talent, showcase our agricultural heritage and enjoy a fantastic day out together.

"Our show relies on the dedication of our volunteers, exhibitors, sponsors and local community and we’re incredibly proud to continue this wonderful tradition."

Ms Geddes said this year's show has the perennial favourites of showbags, animal nursery, sideshow rides, woodchopping, stock and poultry exhibits, and plenty of live music and fireworks in the evening, along with some exciting new attractions to keep everyone entertained.

"This year’s program includes camel rides, new food vendors, Randy the Junk Man, musician Pete Dehaney, Dam’d Sam & the Preachers performing live, Charlie the Shearer and plenty more to see and do," she said.

"We’re also excited to introduce a special Friday afternoon tea for Seniors Month, welcoming residents from across the Alpine Shire to enjoy the show and view the exhibitions."

Ms Geddes said is was hard to pick just one thing she is looking forward to the most.

"The Myrtleford Show is packed with attractions and activities throughout the entire day and into the evening," she said.

"From the wonderful art and pavilion displays to the live entertainment, family activities, food, rides and spectacular fireworks; there really is something for everyone to enjoy.

"Bring the family, catch up with friends, enjoy the entertainment, explore the exhibits and soak up the atmosphere.

"There’s so much happening, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone for another wonderful show!"