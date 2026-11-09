Public forum with Ovens Valley candidates

Voters have the chance to meet and here their candidates for Ovens Valley electorate at a public forum next week, ahead of the state election on Saturday, 28 November. The Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF), in partnership with the Rural Press Club of Victoria, is also holding an Ovens Valley candidates forum scheduled for 7pm on Monday, 16 November at the Wangaratta Turf Club. It's free entry, but registration is required - go to the VFF website at: https://vff.org.au/events/ The forum will be moderated by the Rural Press Club of Victoria and attendees can put questions to candidates to hear where they stand on issues to help make an informed decision ahead of the Victorian state election in November.