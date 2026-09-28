Presentation night caps off strong junior netball season

Recently, the Myrtleford Netball Club celebrated the end of its 2026 junior representative and development netball season, recognising the achievements of players, coaches and umpires across both programs. This year marked the club’s fourth season fielding teams in regional representative tournaments, with players taking part with one 11 and under squad, and two 13 and under teams. The club is incredibly proud of how much the program has grown and developed over that time. A huge thank you goes to Jane-Maree and Jaclyn for coaching the 11 and under program, and to Rebecca, Emma, Steph and Violet for their work with the 13 and under teams. The club also acknowledges representative umpires Sally, Luisa, Jaclyn, Janelle, Sophie, Meg, Aimee and Claire for supporting the teams throughout the tournament season. The development netball program also enjoyed another strong year in the Wangaratta Netball Association competition, with players showing great commitment to making the weekly early-morning trip to Wangaratta throughout the winter. In Saints Red, competing in Premier B, Maisie Fitzpatrick was Best and Fairest, Emmy Mansfield was Runner up Best and Fairest, and Hazel Ives received the Coaches Award. Saints Black also had an outstanding season in Premier A, finishing runners up after a closely contested grand final against Magpies Black. Harriet Earl was named Best and Fairest, Evie Petricevich was Runner up Best and Fairest, and Ella Way received the Coaches Award as well as Best on Court in the grand final. The club would like to thank its committee, players, coaches Jane-Maree, Rebecca and Tina, umpires, and all parents and families for their support throughout the season. Planning is already underway for 2027, with expressions of interest for representative and development players and coaches to be released in the coming months. The club is also keen to welcome some new faces onto the committee, with the AGM to be held on 11 November at 6pm at the Stadium. There are plenty of small ways to get involved and help the season run smoothly. Further information will be shared by email, on the club’s Facebook page and at www.myrtlefordnetballclub.com.au.