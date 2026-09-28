Emergency services are encouraging landowners to register their burn-offs online as residents begin to make the most of the warmer condition in preparation for the fire season.

The quickest and easiest way to register your burn-off is by using the Fire Permits Victoria website at www.firepermits.vic.gov.au/notify.

The CFA says that by registering your burn-off online, it allows not only CFA and emergency services, but also the public to understand that the fire is not an emergency.

While spring is an opportune time for landowners and residents to take advantage of the favourable weather to undertake burning off activities, more than 62 per cent of burn-off registrations in Victoria are still coming through via phone.

This can lead to longer wait times for residents seeking to notify their burn-offs, as Triple Zero Victoria call takers focus on higher priority calls.

Triple Zero Victoria’s chief operations officer, Paul Santamaria, encourages the community to take the very simple step of planning ahead and registering their burn-off online during spring.

“If you are planning to burn-off more than two hours from now, registering online will always be the fastest and simplest option,” he said.

If for any reason you need to start your burn-off immediately (within two hours), you can still register by calling 1800 668 511.

So far this year CFA crews have responded to more than 200 escaped burn-offs - so it is asking landowners to have enough people and water on hand to monitor, contain and extinguish their burn-off safely at all times and only burn-off when conditions are favourable.

The website allows you to notify emergency services of your burn-off, and also check and apply for a permit, if necessary.

For more information about burning off safely, visit www.cfa.vic.gov.au/burnoff.

Before burning off, make sure you:

• Check and follow regulations or laws by your local council.

• Notify your neighbours if the burn will generate fire and smoke.

• Check the weather forecast for the day of the activity and a few days afterward.

• Postpone your activity if high fire risk conditions develop.

• Establish a gap in vegetation or fire break of no less than three metres cleared of all flammable material.

• Have enough people to monitor, contain and extinguish the burn safely and effectively. Never leave a burn-off unattended.