Bright waterslide damaged, vandalised

The Rotary Club of Bright is looking at extra security and a hefty repair bill after vandals damaged its community waterslide on the banks of the Ovens River at Centenary Park. The club said a gate at the slide had been broken, part of the slide had been graffitied and a section of the surface damaged by people walking up it with shoes on and rubbish had been dumped inside the slide. Rob Moore, who manages the care and maintenance of the slide for the club, said the damage was frustrating for everyone involved. "The slide is there to raise funds for the benefit of our community, so it's hard to see it treated this way," Mr Moore said. "Our volunteers work hard to raise every dollar and now we have to spend some of that money on repairs and on making the site more secure. "We're asking people to respect the slide and the people who look after it. "It belongs to the community and we want it to be around for everyone to enjoy." Located at the end of Centenary Park on the Ovens River, the iconic green slide has been a summer favourite since 1982, bringing joy to thousands of locals and visitors and helping raise more than one million dollars for community projects - donated through grants, infrastructure projects and support for local organisations, from sports precinct upgrades to CFA equipment and community assistance programs. The slide is run entirely by Rotary members and volunteers and opens every Boxing Day and runs through to the end of the school holidays and in some years, it extends to weekends in February. The vandalism and damage has been report to Bright police and anyone with information is asked to contact the station on (03) 5755 1444. The Rotary Club of Bright thanks everyone who has supported the waterslide over the years and helped the club give back to the community.