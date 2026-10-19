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Bright waterslide damaged, vandalised

<p>NO WATER WAY: Rotarians were dismayed to find damage to their iconic slide, including rubbish, graffiti on the building and a broken gate. PHOTO: Bright Rotary Club.</p>\\n
<p>NO WATER WAY: Rotarians were dismayed to find damage to their iconic slide, including rubbish, graffiti on the building and a broken gate. PHOTO: Bright Rotary Club.</p>\\n

NO WATER WAY: Rotarians were dismayed to find damage to their iconic slide, including rubbish, graffiti on the building and a broken gate. PHOTO: Bright Rotary Club.

Rotary Club of Bright to foot bill for repairs, extra security.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
October 19, 2026 • 01:00

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