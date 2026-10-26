Prayers and candlelight vigils as Dr Haines remains in "serious but stable condition"

Prayers and overwhelming messages of support continue to be expressed throughout the Alpine Shire for Indi Independent MP Helen Haines, whose condition has improved from "critical" to being "serious but stable". The Alfred Hospital confirmed on the weekend - and again yesterday - that Dr Haines' remained in a "serious but stable condition", which was the first improvement since she sustained life-threatening injuries when struck by a 4WD outside her Wangaratta electorate office in Murphy Street on Monday last week. The horrific incident has led to Dr Haines having both her legs amputated, and the 43-year-old Tarrawingee driver of the 4WD Brendan Nugent remaining in custody facing multiple charges for what police allege was a deliberate attack. In Mt Beauty's Hydro Park on Friday evening, around 40 people gathered for a community picnic and a candlelight vigil as an expression of support for Dr Haines, her family and all affected by the tragic event. Organised by Cath McDowall, Amanda Bye and Rhonnie Gargan, the event allowed community members - from toddlers, teens and adults - to gather together as one, and at 8pm they stood in silence, illuminated by candlelight, quietly contemplating, serenaded only by the calls of a lone willy wagtail and a chorus of cicadas. Many also composed personal messages for Helen. "Many colourful cockatoos and letters of best wishes were created and these will be posted to Dr Haines...we hope they may provide her with some comfort," Ms McDowall said. In Myrtleford on Friday evening around 20 people gathered outside St Paul's Anglican Church to hold a similar candlelight vigil at 8pm, offering their prayers and support to Dr Haines and family. Canon Moira Evers said more than 25 people had attended a prayer service in the church last Tuesday, lighting candles and praying for Dr Haines. "Helen is such a good person and admired local MP who looks out for others...people have been really shocked at what has happened and the community has wanted to support her in any way they can," she said. In Catholic church services at Myrtleford and Bright on Sunday Father Tony Shallue told his congregations to continue to keep Dr Haines in their thoughts and prayers, noting the profound impact within the local community, and country. Fr Shallue said Dr Haines' goodness was a shining light to many and the goodness seen in peoples' response "says to me there is within our community and each person a predominate goodness" which has the capacity to draw the community together.