Power washed out

Weather has ultimately denied Mount Beauty’s first XI a game of cricket, with the Power’s match against Yackandandah at the Mount Beauty Recreation Reserve abandoned on Sunday. Players came off midway through the 19th over, with Yackandandah sitting on 2/96 after being sent in by the Power. Unfortunately, the rain won out, and play was not able to resume, meaning the Power are still searching for their first win of the season. Meanwhile, the second XI side faced a hammering, knocked over for 61 chasing Yackandandah’s 8/254. Bowling first, Mount Beauty’s David Hunt (2/48), Chris Derrick (2/41) and Kevin Moorman (2/31) all found themselves in the wickets, but the Roos’ bats were firing. Needing to go at almost 6.5 runs an over, the pressure got to the top order, and the Power slumped to 5/26 in 16 overs. The C grade side also were outmatched, losing their opening round match to Belvoir-Albury Umpires, bowled out for just 23 in 16.2 overs chasing 5/196.