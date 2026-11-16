Police have lauded the behaviour of the many thousands of people at this year's Bright Rod Run and say they'll continue to have significant resources in place next year, regardless of whether an official event is organised or not over the weekend. Senior Sergeant Justin Foots of Bright police said the overall behaviour of those at this year's rod run weekend of 6-8 November was "very pleasing". "It's not the just the biggest weekend event annually in Bright or the Alpine Shire, but also the entire Wangaratta Police Service Area (covering Alpine, Wangaratta and Moira LGAs)," he said. "There's a huge number of spontaneous attendees that come to town...many in the main streets and CBD admiring the vehicles across the weekend...and we'll continue to resource for that next year, irrespective if there's an official event." Sen Sgt Foots said police had a strong visible presence across the weekend, and undertook 287 vehicle checks, 125 people checks and 71 roadside drug tests. "We had two alcohol/drug driving offenders booked and we issued a few defect notices to vehicle owners," he said. "We also had one Commodore impounded after its owner, from out of town, did a burnout on the Great Alpine Road headed towards Harrietville. "The vehicle was towed away and impounded for 30 days and the owner incurred costs of $1800. "The vehicle, which was on club plates, was also found to be unregistered." Sen Sgt Foots said the behaviour of the several thousand people admiring almost 300 vehicles at Sunday's official Bright Rod Run Show and Shine, run by the Bright Rod & Kustom Club Inc. since 2013, was extremely good, as has been the case in years gone by. As reported in last week's paper, the club will no longer be organising the event. Several parties have contacted the club with potential interest to run an event, and Alpine Shire Council has said it is willing to work with any future organisers to continue a Bright Rod Run event, but at this stage there is no confirmation of any official event proceeding next year.