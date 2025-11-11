Police attended the Porepunkah area last Wednesday to conduct firearms testing as part of the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of two police officers and subsequent search for fugitive Desmond Freeman.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said the testing took place in the vicinity of Barrett Lane and Rayner Track, due to reports of a gunshot in that vicinity about 11.45am on 26 August.

The area has since been searched by police, however no trace of Freeman was located.

Investigators are hopeful that the firearms testing may assist police with the ongoing search for Freeman.

Police are also keen to speak to anyone who may have heard the gunshot, including any members of the public who may have been in the area at the time and believe they could be the person responsible.

Police said the search for Freeman by Taskforce Summit remains ongoing and a $1M reward for information on his current whereabouts remains in place.

Freeman was last seen fleeing into bushland behind his Rayner Track property after Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart were shot and killed, and a third officer injured, while executing a search warrant in relation to Freeman at his property at 10.30am on 26 August.

A significant search was immediately activated to locate him, and the search remains ongoing.

Anyone who sees Freeman should phone triple zero (000) immediately and not approach him.

Anyone with other information about his current whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au