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Picture perfect entries for Myrtleford Show are set to get shutterbugs buzzing

<p>PASSENGER PAPPARAZZO: Rebecca Treloar\\'s photographic entry for last year\\'s show was taken on her phone through the windscreen of a car as it crossed the Sydney Harbour Bridge. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n
<p>PASSENGER PAPPARAZZO: Rebecca Treloar\\'s photographic entry for last year\\'s show was taken on her phone through the windscreen of a car as it crossed the Sydney Harbour Bridge. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n

PASSENGER PAPPARAZZO: Rebecca Treloar's photographic entry for last year's show was taken on her phone through the windscreen of a car as it crossed the Sydney Harbour Bridge. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan

This year's Myrtleford Show preparations are in full swing!
Phoebe Morgan
October 12, 2026 • 01:00

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