Picture perfect entries for Myrtleford Show are set to get shutterbugs buzzing

Members of the Myrtleford and District Agricultural and Pastoral Society Inc. committee are busily putting the finishing touches on preparations for this year’s Myrtleford Show. Thousands of attendees are expected to return to the Myrtleford Recreation Reserve for another day of agricultural excellence on Saturday 24 October, to celebrate all the best produce, livestock, preserves, artwork, baked goods, (and more) the region has to offer. First-year photography steward Rebecca Treloar hopes to encourage more people, particularly younger residents, to enter this year's Myrtleford Show photography competition. A graphic designer by trade, Ms Treloar said photography had always been a significant part of her work and creative interests. “I like to create original art from scratch, rather than using images and elements from elsewhere,” she said. “I also draw and paint.” Ms Treloar said one of her own successful entries from last year's show was a reminder impressive photographs can be captured with everyday technology. “My photo from last year was taken at the Sydney Harbour Bridge when I was a passenger in a car,” she said. “It was taken on my phone through the windscreen. “That’s something I’m trying to encourage for show entrants: you don’t need to be a professional photographer to take amazing photos. “Everyone essentially has a camera in their pocket now, so there’s no reason why people can’t submit a photo they’re proud of." Although entries for the Projected Images category have now closed, submissions for the Print section remain open until 8pm on Saturday 17 October, with exhibits to be delivered by 5pm on Tuesday 20 October. The photography exhibition opening night will be held at the showgrounds basketball stadium on Friday 23 October. Long-time exhibitor David Piggott is among those continuing to support the photography section, having won several ribbons in the past four years. Mr Piggott said this year marked a significant change for the show's photography section, with long-serving steward Meredith Briggs stepping aside and Ms Treloar taking on the role. “Meredith had run it for probably 30 years, now Rebecca has taken over,” he said. “So, new blood and new ideas. "It'll be interesting to see how it goes and I just hope it gets well supported.” For more information visit: https://www.themyrtlefordshow.com.au/