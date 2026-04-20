Where do you live?

I'm from Warnambool.

How often do you visit the Myrtleford area?

I first visited 30 years ago, but this is my first trip since.

What do you do for a living?

I work for the electricity industry.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I like cycling, horse racing and playing golf.

What do you think makes the area unique?

The bike paths here are very good. My friends and I rode from Beechworth to Yackandandah yesterday and today we've ridden from Bright to Myrtleford.

What has been your favourite thing to do while you have been here?

Cycling along the rail trail. I recommend it as it's a really good activity anyone can enjoy.