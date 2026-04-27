Where do you live?

I live in Myrtleford.

How long have you lived in the area?

I'm from Myrtleford, but I returned from living in Melbourne for 15 years, two years ago.

What do you do for a living?

I work at the BWS drive through in town.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I'm a gamer; I do some videogaming, livestreaming and I enjoy watching TV and movies.

What do you think makes the area unique?

Myrtleford has the qualities of a great country-tourist town without being too tourist-based.

What would you change about the area?

I would like to see a bit more of a night-life. After living in Melbourne for years, when I returned it took a bit of time to realise you can't just catch up with people out and about after 7pm, like you can in the city. I do miss that social interaction.