Where do you live?

I live in Myrtleford.

How long have you lived in the area?

All my life.

What do you do for a living?

I'm a dental assistant and practice manager at Alliance Dental Group in Bright, Myrtleford and Benalla.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I love being outdoors. I'm a very keen horse rider. I've coached riding for disabled people in Myrtleford for 15 years.

What do you think makes the area unique?

We live in the best part of the North East. We have a bit of everything: bike tracks, walking trails, cafes, restaurants, parks, pubs and so on. The town's touristy, but not too much. Honestly I wouldn't want to be anywhere else.

What would you change about the area?

The two things I think would really benefit the community are an indoor pool and covered riding area at the showgrounds. An all-seasons pool would be great because of the weather, but also because Myrtleford has an aging population who would make great use of the facility. Working on horseback for years, I can say a covered all-purpose arena would be great and even other clubs could use it.