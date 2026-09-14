Person Around Town - Myrtleford - Jim Rech

Where do you live? I live in Buffalo River. How long have you lived in the area? I've been here since I moved from Gippsland six years ago. What do you do for a living? I'm a part-time musician. I play bass guitar at local events when I can. I'm always looking for other people to perform with. What are your hobbies and interests? I like playing music, reading and going for walks. I used to ride a push-bike a lot, now I like to walk. I like dropping into local businesses. What do you think makes the area unique? It's a very warm and friendly place. It can be busy with tourists occasionally, but it's like a big family. Myrtleford is very central; you can go exploring in any direction for a day trip. What would you recommend people to do when they visit? The Rail Trail is a very good way to explore the surrounds - either by bike or by foot. Explore the local businesses; you'll be surprised what Myrtleford has to offer.