Person Around Town - Mount Beauty - Megan New

How long have you lived in Mt Beauty? This time one year. Previously we lived here for six years coming from Gympie in Queensland. What do you like about living here? Fresh water, the scenery, but particularly the community. Would you like to see any additions or changes? Yes, some indoor activities for school kids, like pin ball or a skating rink. Somewhere like a youth club where they can gather together. What do you do, your hobbies and interests? I am a professional pilates instructor at Evolve Pilates and Wellness. I offer a one on one class for 45 minutes, and a mats class once a fortnight at the senior citizens centre. I am secretary of the local RSL sub branch. Looking after my family is a priority. Where would you take visitors to showcase the area? Up to Bogong Village, Pebble Beach, Mermaids Beach then around the Mt Beauty Pondage, finishing with a coffee from one of our great cafes.