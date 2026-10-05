Person Around Town - Mount Beauty - Banjo

How long have you lived in the Mt Beauty area? On and off for 30 years. We moved here when I was four from Brighton in Melbourne. What do you like about living here? The tranquility, community and surroundings. Would you like to see any additions or changes? More active sport in general, mountain biking, stock car racing, hang gliding. What do you do, your hobbies and interests? I work as a handy man/gardener, Clear View Solutions. I am a member of the local RSL, having spent six years in the army. I did exchanges in the UK, Germany, and the Falkland Islands. In my spare time I fix things, my motor bike mainly and anything else that needs fixing. Where would you take visitors to showcase the area? I’d take them in the circle route, Yackandandah, Beechworth, Myrtleford, Bright, to some of the wineries, and back to Mt Beauty for a beer at Mountain Monk Brewery .