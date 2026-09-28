Person Around Town - Mount Beauty - Abramo Peghini

How long have you lived here? I came up three years ago from Melbourne. We were coming up regularly to ski at Falls Creek and decided to move permanently. What do you like about living here? The welcoming community. They are an enthusiastic active bunch of people who are always getting things happening, volunteering for the many organisations in the town. Would you like to see any additions or changes? Yes, more live music and events of a cultural nature. It’s a good destination with so much on offer. More festivals. What do you do, your hobbies and interests? I am the music teacher for all the local schools. I am a member of the community band and we have relaunched the stage band. Being a professional musician, my main instrument is the saxophone, but I play many other instruments as well. I worked in Melbourne doing many professional gigs and worked in the TV and film industry. I love to go skiing in winter. Where would you take visitors to showcase the area? On a day out to Mountain Creek, where we got married, the surroundings are so good. Then to Honey Bird Cafe for really good coffee. If there happens to be a live music gig, of course I would take them to that.