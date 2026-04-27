Where do you live?

I'm from Melbourne.

How often do you visit the Bright area?

During school breaks I come up here to work, so a couple of times a year.

What do you do for a living?

I'm completing a certificate in patisserie in Melbourne and while I'm here, I'm a sales assistant at the Bright Old Fashioned Lolly Shop.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I like baking and I play on a soccer team in Melbourne. I also like catching up with my friends.

What do you think makes the area unique?

I'll always be attached to Bright because of my family history in the region. Every season is different, with some great festivals going on year-round. The trees are beautiful, of course.

What would you change about the area?

Nothing, we need to keep the country town feel of the area. It's great for people to visit to get a change of pace and find something other than they're used to. You can really sense that calm here.