Person Around Town - Bright - Ben Robinson

Where do you live? I live in Myrtleford. How long have you lived there? I moved there three years ago from Porepunkah. What do you do for a living? I'm a chef at Reed & Co. What are your hobbies and interests? I like fishing, farming and caring for the environment. What do you think makes the area unique? The mountains and local hiking trails. There are so many things in Bright you can do. What would you change about the area? Add some more housing. What do you recommend for people to do in the area? Check out the local businesses, as well as Mount Buffalo and Hotham.