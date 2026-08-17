Where do you live?

I live in Myrtleford.

How long have you lived there?

I lived in Brisbane for nearly 25 years before moving to the High Country three and a half years ago.

What do you do for a living?

I was just made redundant from a corporate marketing role and have since decided to return to my hospitality roots as a shift supervisor at Bright Brewery.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I have two passions in life: hiking and independent craft beer. I like day hikes, overnight hikes, epic hikes: my favourite so far is the Overland Track in Tasmania. I love to explore independent breweries around the country. At last count, I've visited over 120 different breweries across every state in Australia and some in New Zealand and Costa Rica.

What do you think makes Bright a unique place?

It's at the epicentre of so much natural beauty and outdoor adventure. There's something special and unique about every season in Bright. If you love the outdoors, you can't not like Bright.

What would you recommend people to do while they're in town?

I love going up to Mount Buffalo: to have that right in Bright's 'backyard' is a privilege. There's something for everyone which makes Bright the ideal base for outdoor adventures and good times: mountain biking at Mystic, paragliding, skiing at Hotham or Falls Creek, hiking Bright Canyon or the Cherry Lane walk, the lookouts and just chilling beside the Ovens River. A visit to the breweries, wineries and distilleries: they're all easy day trips from Bright. It's such a great spot because it's smack dab in the middle of so many wonderful things to do and places to see.