Social media
Home page>News>People Around Town - Myr...
News

People Around Town - Myrtleford - Rijan Young & Tia Wishart

<p>Myrtleford\\'s people around town: Rijan Young + Tia Wishart.</p>\\n
<p>Myrtleford\\'s people around town: Rijan Young + Tia Wishart.</p>\\n

Myrtleford's people around town: Rijan Young + Tia Wishart.

Rijan and Tia said Myrtleford is about to 'have its moment'.
Phoebe Morgan
October 5, 2026 • 01:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Digital Editions

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
Digital Editions

Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026

Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
News

Dachshund Derby, Oktoberfest and Mount Beauty Community Market all rolled into one

Dachshund Derby, Oktoberfest and Mount Beauty Community Market all rolled into one
Dachshund Derby, Oktoberfest and Mount Beauty Community Market all rolled into one
News

Dachshunds, Oktoberfest and community market offer magic in Mt Beauty

Dachshunds, Oktoberfest and community market offer magic in Mt Beauty
Dachshunds, Oktoberfest and community market offer magic in Mt Beauty