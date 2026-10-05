People Around Town - Myrtleford - Rijan Young & Tia Wishart

Where do you live? We live in Myrtleford. How long have you lived in the area? We've been here four years after moving from the Macedon Ranges. What do you do for a living? We're the owners of Buffalo Boulders rock climbing gym here in Myrtleford. What are your hobbies and interests? T: I like trail running. R: We both like rock climbing, definitely, as well as paragliding. I also like mountain biking. What do you think makes the area unique? T: There is a very close-knit community in Myrtleford. It's also a great central location for short journeys to other towns like Bright or Beechworth. R: It's a really nice location for outdoor activities, but it's also accessible and affordable. Myrtleford feels like an up-and-coming town, it's ready to bloom, like other places have. What would you change about the area? R: The town needs a brewery of its own. Other nearby places have one and we're in the centre of hop country here. T: Add in a cool, social place for young people to hang out and drink, like a club. What would you recommend people to do in town? R: Make use of the diverse range of restaurants we've got here. T: Hang out by the river and, of course, visit Buffalo Boulders.