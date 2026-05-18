Where do you live?

We live in Myrtleford.

How long have you lived in the area?

We were born and raised here.

What do you do for a living?

N: I work at the Alpine Gate Café.

S: I'm studying a Bachelor of Psychological Science and I work in a pharmacy.

What are your hobbies and interests?

S: We love going for walks with Max. We both like hiking, cooking and baking. Max loves to roll around in freshly-cut grass.

N: I like to read.

What do you think makes the area unique?

S: Right now, the trees as they change colour. Everyone loves them.

N: The community and culture in town. There are a lot of little communities here, but also they're mixed together at the same time.

What would you change about the area?

N: We need something like an upbeat cocktail bar. Something for the younger generation. Maybe a dance hall situation?