People Around Town - Myrtleford - Adam + Suzanne Humphries

Where do you live? We're from Beaconsfield. How often do you visit the Myrtleford area? This is our second visit. What do you do for a living? S: I'm a teacher. A: I'm in cyber security. What are your hobbies and interests? We like cycling, running and going to the gym. What do you think makes Myrtleford unique? A: Having the rail trail running through town and the mountains so close by. It's right in the middle of wine country. S: The number of bakeries. The landscape is also beautiful. What would you recommend people do in the region? S: People should visit the local creek and the splash park. A: Check out the wine bar and local eateries.