People Around Town - Mark Russell - Tawonga

How long have you lived in Tawonga? We've been holidaying here for 25 years staying at the Tawonga Caravan Park, and decided to make a permanent home here eight years ago. What do you like about living here? The welcoming community, everyone is always smiling. I never tire at looking at Mt Bogong every morning. Taking my dogs Tiger and Remy walking along the riverside each morning. Would you like to see any changes or additions? Yes, more eating out places open in evenings at the early part of the week. What do you do, your hobbies and interests? I make and repair guitars. My wife Joanne is an artist and together we run a gallery in Tawonga called River and Snow. I love riding my motorcycle around the mountains, I play golf, and in winter I ski. I play music, mostly on acoustic guitar. I am a volunteer firefighter at both Tawonga and Mt Beauty brigades. Where would you take visitors to showcase the area? We would take them up to Fainter Falls, and to the far end of Bogong Village where the Kiewa River starts. To Wallace Hut, and to the original luxury accommodation place in the high country, Cope Hut. Then down to Honeybird Café for coffee.