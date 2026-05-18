Where do you live?

We're from Geelong.

How often do you visit the Bright area?

We visit twice a year, for the past many, many years. We're regular visitors.

What do you do for a living?

We're retired.

What are your hobbies and interests?

P: My biggest hobby is enjoying life. I like cycling and volunteering at the Rotary club at home.

T: I like fishing and cycling.

What do you think makes the area unique?

P: The foliage. The surroundings are always beautiful, but right now the colours are just brilliant.

T: The colours in the spring is equally interesting.

What would you recommend people to do in the area?

P: Eating, drinking, walking and riding. The Ringer Reef Winery is a beautiful place for a drink.

T: Fishing, although the fish weren't cooperating; it's a bit quieter in the river at the moment.