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Where do you live?
We're from Geelong.
How often do you visit the Bright area?
We visit twice a year, for the past many, many years. We're regular visitors.
What do you do for a living?
We're retired.
What are your hobbies and interests?
P: My biggest hobby is enjoying life. I like cycling and volunteering at the Rotary club at home.
T: I like fishing and cycling.
What do you think makes the area unique?
P: The foliage. The surroundings are always beautiful, but right now the colours are just brilliant.
T: The colours in the spring is equally interesting.
What would you recommend people to do in the area?
P: Eating, drinking, walking and riding. The Ringer Reef Winery is a beautiful place for a drink.
T: Fishing, although the fish weren't cooperating; it's a bit quieter in the river at the moment.