B grade

The B grade side were too strong for Albury Bears with a big 19-4 win.

The Panthers had Paige Anders start on the mound for her B grade debut and she certainly stood out, striking out four batters in the first two innings allowing no hits and no runs.

This was the platform the Panthers needed to bat in some runs, with Luka Barthelmes hitting safely to score in the first innings and Heath Anders, Josh Harris and Damon Barker all hitting safely to cross the plate in the second dig.

With a 4-0 lead going into the top of the third Albury scored four runs to tie the match momentarily, with Porepunkah responding with five runs.

Panthers Jarrod Smith, Paige Anders and Rian Banks all getting in on the action hitting safely.

The Panthers made a pitcher change to Heath Anders who shut the last two digs out keeping Albury scoreless while Porepunkah piled on another 10 runs in two innings.

Final score Porepunkah 19 def 4 Albury.

Under 12

The young Panthers team were away against the Albury Bears this week and in a solid scoring match ran out winners 18-13.

The Bears first innings scored five runs with Porepunkah’s pitcher Nick Giuliano making a nice play to first base for an out.

Porepunkah then went into bat and evened the score also scoring five runs, with young guns Casey Pronk and Austin Scorsis both hitting safely.

In the second innings Porepunkah were impressive, with three Bears batters retired in a row, with Panthers Mina Meddings and Casey Pronk both taking flyballs and another batter thrown out at first base.

The Panthers then scored five runs to take the lead 10-5.

The top of the third innings had Albury score six runs, taking back the lead but only momentarily as the Panthers once again batted away to score seven runs.

Porepunkah’s Nick Giuliano, Hanna Caswell, Austin Scorsis and Zoe Caswell were the most damaging batters for the day, all having three safe hits each from three at bats helping the runs across the plate.

The last innings had the Albury Bears score two runs to Porepunkah’s one, with Byron Smith getting in on the action with a safe hit and Ollie Smith also hitting safely.

C grade

The Porepunkah Panthers kept their finals hope alive with a win over third placed Albury Bears on Sunday.

Albury went into bat first and the Panthers were quick to get the outs - pitcher Wade Pronk was on song, getting two strikeouts to restrict the Bears to only one run.

Porepunkah then scored five runs, with coach Randy Skippen once again a ball magnet, being hit by pitch (again) as lead-off batter.

Panthers Victoria Schmidt, Ethan Edwards and Andrew Smith all received walks with Pete Alexander doing the damage with the bat scoring the runs with a safe hit.

The second innings was also a good one for the Panthers, restricting Albury to just three runs, with Wade Pronk once again striking out two batters.

Porepunkah had the runners on base but couldn’t get any runs across and held onto a 5-4 lead.

The third innings had Albury Bears score one run, tying the match, and with Porepunkah needing one run to win it was Andrew Smith who hit safely, stole second and third base, finally scoring on a wild pitch to give the Panthers a one run win 7-6.

Wes Booth was behind the plate all day and did a great job keeping the runners honest and blocking plenty of ground balls.