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Otherworldly exhibition to open this weekend

<p>ANCIENT INSPIRATION: Local artist Bianca Paola is bringing dragons from around the world to Wangaratta for a solo exhibition opening on Saturday 3 October. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma</p>\\n
<p>ANCIENT INSPIRATION: Local artist Bianca Paola is bringing dragons from around the world to Wangaratta for a solo exhibition opening on Saturday 3 October. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma</p>\\n

ANCIENT INSPIRATION: Local artist Bianca Paola is bringing dragons from around the world to Wangaratta for a solo exhibition opening on Saturday 3 October. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma

Bianca Paola’s solo exhibition 'Draconis' to feature epic large-scale dragon artworks
Jordan Duursma
October 1, 2026 • 02:00

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