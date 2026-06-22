Victorian Opposition leader Jess Wilson, along with Liberal and Nationals team members, will visit the seat of Ovens Valley in the next month.

The Coalition is ramping up its campaign ahead of the Victorian state election in November to sell its ‘positive plan’ for the state’s future, including:

The plan includes:

• 10-Year Economic Plan, with several tax reductions and an Essential Services Guarantee, to reduce debt and return the budget to a cash surplus by 2032;

• Safer Communities Plan, which includes recruiting 3000 new police officers, reopening more than 40 closed police stations, and a new one-strike bail rule for serious offences;

• Housing Affordability and Housing Choice Plan, which includes fast-tracking housing approvals in growth areas, lifting the stamp duty exemption for first home buyers to $1 million and restoring the voice of residents in local planning decisions; and

• Plan to clean up Crime and Corruption, which includes a Royal Commission into CFMEU misconduct, follow-the-money powers for our anti-corruption commission, banning bikies from major projects and establishing a new construction sector watchdog.

Nationals’ leader Danny O’Brien re-iterated the Coalition’s Fair Share Guarantee that will ensure at least 25 per cent of all new infrastructure expenditure is directed to regional Victorian projects.

He said a new Parliamentary Budget Office analysis confirmed the government’s investment in regional Victoria in the 2026/27 budget had fallen to 11.9 per cent, down from 12 per cent last year.

“Regional Victoria is home to 25 per cent of the population, yet we are now receiving less than 12 per cent of the investment,” Mr O’Brien said.