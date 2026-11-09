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Only one early voting centre in Ovens Valley electorate

<p>VOTING OPENS TODAY: Ovens Valley\\'s only early voting centre - in Wangaratta will open at 9am on Wednesday 18 November. PHOTO: Jeff Zeuschner </p>\\n
<p>VOTING OPENS TODAY: Ovens Valley\\'s only early voting centre - in Wangaratta will open at 9am on Wednesday 18 November. PHOTO: Jeff Zeuschner </p>\\n

VOTING OPENS TODAY: Ovens Valley's only early voting centre - in Wangaratta will open at 9am on Wednesday 18 November. PHOTO: Jeff Zeuschner

One Nation candidate voices concern, VEC confident all options will meet demand.
Jeff Zeuschner
November 9, 2026 • 01:00

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