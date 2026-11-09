Only one early voting centre in Ovens Valley electorate

The Victorian Electoral Commission has been criticised for halving the number of early voting centres within the Ovens Valley electorate for the November state election. The VEC only has only one early voting centre for the whole electorate - at Victory Church in Ryan Avenue in Wangaratta, opened daily 9am to 6pm from Wednesday 18 November until election day on 28 November (closed Sunday 22 November). At the 2022 state election there were two early voting centres - in Wangaratta and in Yarrawonga - which collectively saw 22,013 early votes counted, representing more than half the total votes of 42,491. One Nation candidate for Ovens Valley James Rouel said having just one early voting centre within the whole electorate overlooks rural and remote communities in northern Victoria and makes it harder for people to exercise their right to vote. “Voting is one of the most basic rights we have in a democracy and I’m disappointed once again it’s the people in our smaller towns and out on farms who’ve been overlooked,” he said. Mr Rouel said fewer local options could also mean longer queues in Wangaratta during early voting and in Murray towns on election day. In August during a visit to the Ovens Valley electorate VEC commissioner Sven Bluemmel told this masthead he was anticipating 60 per cent of voters across the state would be heading to the polls early. “We’re tilting the balance much more towards early voting centres because that’s what people seem to be responding to,” he said. “In Victoria you don’t need a reason to vote early.” To accommodate the expected surge in early voting, Mr Bluemmel said the VEC will be operating 30 per cent more early voting centres in Victoria with more centres in every district. He said the VEC is expecting more than 50,000 enrolled voters in the Ovens Valley this year - there were 48,125 in the 2022 state election. Responding to questions from this masthead last week, a VEC spokesperson said while there is only one early voting centre located within the Ovens Valley, voters can choose to vote early at any voting centre in Victoria, not just those located within their electorate. They said early voting also includes the option to vote by post - with postal vote applications open now and close at 6pm on 25 November. “We have used historical voting patterns, numerical and spatial research data, venue availability and accessibility requirements to identify suitable voting centre locations across the state,” the spokesperson said. “Based on this analysis we are confident there is sufficient capacity to meet the demand for early voting in the Ovens Valley. “Ovens Valley voters can access the early voting centre in Wangaratta, as well as nearby early voting centres including Benalla, Shepparton, Mansfield and Wodonga. “In addition, more than 30 election day voting centres will be available across Ovens Valley on Saturday 28 November, providing voters with a wide range of opportunities to cast their vote. “There is a voting option for everyone, so plan ahead and find the best option for you at vec.vic.gov.au/voting/2026-state-election/voting-options”