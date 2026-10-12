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North East Water chair to step down

<p>NEW CHAPTER: North East Water chair Stephen Brown (pictured) will step down from his role at the end of October. </p>\\n
<p>NEW CHAPTER: North East Water chair Stephen Brown (pictured) will step down from his role at the end of October. </p>\\n

NEW CHAPTER: North East Water chair Stephen Brown (pictured) will step down from his role at the end of October.

North East Water will farewell company chair Stephen Brown at the end of October.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
October 12, 2026 • 01:00

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