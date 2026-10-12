North East Water chair to step down

North East Water has thanked chair Stephen Brown for his significant contribution and leadership after he announced he would step down from the board at the end of October to take up another role. After more than 11 years on the board, including three years as chair, Mr Brown said it had been a privilege to serve North East Water and the region. He said he was proud NEW had provided customers with price certainty through an industry-first eight-year pricing period, grew its capital program to support the region’s future needs, advanced circular economy projects, and established the board Aboriginal delegate program, which has since been adopted across the Victorian water sector. Managing director Jo Murdoch said Mr Brown's leadership as chair had strengthened the organisation and supported important investments and initiatives across the region. Deputy chair Victoria Schmidt will serve as acting chair from 1 November 2026.