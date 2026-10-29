No more notoriety for attack perpetrator

We have all been horrified by the attack on Helen Haines and the appalling injuries she suffered. Yet the name of the man responsible has been splashed everywhere. It reminds me of Jacinda Ardern after the Christchurch massacre. She refused to speak the gunman's name, believing that to say it would only give him the notoriety he wanted, and that he deserved none. Perhaps we could all follow her lead. Aubrey Cotton-Stapleton, Wangaratta Respect for Helen Haines crosses political divide The Euroa-Benalla branch of the ALP wishes to express our horror at the alleged attack on Helen Haines, member for Indi. We are members of the ALP because we are interested in politics and in supporting a vibrant democracy, where people can disagree respectfully and are privileged to be able to vote in free and fair elections. The attack on Dr Haines challenges those beliefs in a very fundamental way. We have the utmost respect for Helen and the role she plays as our local member. We equally respect the manner in which she operates, working tirelessly on behalf of the whole electorate, not just those who voted for her. We have her and her family in our thoughts at this dreadful time. Neil Renshaw, president, Euroa-Benalla ALP An independent really is effective in Parliament I had the pleasure two weeks ago of volunteering for Helen Haines in Canberra. The tragic events of last week and the subsequent outpouring of grief confirmed what I was thinking after working so closely with her. Firstly, Helen is an inspirational leader who works tirelessly in the interests of the Indi community. Secondly, she is held in such high regard by her fellow politicians that they listen to and respect what she has to say. Steve Manning, our independent candidate for the seat of Ovens Valley in the upcoming state election on November 28, was also in Canberra for the first part of the week that I was there, working alongside and being mentored by Helen. His enthusiasm and dedication were clear. Like Helen, Steve showed he is down to earth, compassionate and a person of absolute integrity. Having seen firsthand how effectively Helen works as an independent in Federal Parliament, I have no doubt that, if elected to the Victorian Parliament, Steve will be equally committed to representing the people and interests of Ovens Valley. I urge voters to support Steve Manning and give our community a strong, independent voice in the Victorian Parliament. Noel Boyd, Wangaratta We Ride Australia praises Helen Haines for her advocacy On Monday, 26 October the Australian Parliament spent the day of proceedings to recognise and support Dr Helen Haines, the federal member for Indi who suffered shocking injuries one week earlier outside her electorate office in Wangaratta. Helen Haines is universally recognised across all parties and independents in Parliament as a warm, intelligent and gracious person who represents her electorate and the issues she is passionate about with the utmost integrity, intelligence and grace. Husband Phil left Helen’s side and made the journey to Canberra on Monday, 26th to speak to the PM and all Members and Senators to provide an update on Helen’s condition and to personally thank them for their support. He has displayed incredible fortitude and resilience in what must be one of the worst moments of their shared lives. We Ride Australia is devastated that Helen has suffered catastrophic injuries while simply representing the people who elected her. We have conveyed our love and support to her office and chief of staff, Karen Rourke. Since entering Parliament, Helen has been instrumental in helping We Ride Australia establish and conduct the Parliamentary Friends of Cycling group. First with her co-chairs, Dr Andrew Leigh MP for Fenner and Dave Sharma MP (now Senator for NSW), and in the current Parliament with her co-chairs, Zaneta Mascarenhas, Member for Swan and Andrew Wallace, Member for Fisher. Her counsel and support for the work WeRide does in bringing cycling issues to the heart of Parliament has been invaluable, culminating in our very successful advocacy for the 2026 Budget commitment of $500 million for the Active Transport Fund. We wish Helen a comprehensive recovery and send our warmest regards to her, her family, colleagues and friends. Stephen Hodge, director – National Advocacy for We Ride Australia Peter Bourke, executive officer, We Ride Australia