Catholic Education Sandhurst Limited (CESL) says it will not provide a breakdown of staffing changes in local schools, sparked by a review of learning support officer roles. "Schools in Myrtleford have worked through their staffing arrangements for 2027 directly with the staff involved," a statement from CESL reads. "As these are individual employment matters, we won't be providing a breakdown of numbers or roles at individual schools." Discussions have taken place in the latter part of 2026 at the diocese's early learning centres, specialist settings and schools, including Myrtleford's Marian College and St Mary's Primary School. CESL schools have been working to accommodate an enterprise bargaining agreement which will deliver teachers and staff wage increases of at least 28.3 per cent over four years, along with changes in the way the federal government assesses eligibility for NCCD (Nationally Consistent Collection of Data on School Students with Disability) funding for students with additional needs. "We are grateful to all of our staff for their contribution to our school communities," the CESL statement reads. "Our Myrtleford schools remain focused on delivering an excellent Catholic education in 2027, with students continuing to receive the support they need to participate fully in school life." It is understood that CESL is committed as part of its planning to ensuring there is no significant increase to school fees.