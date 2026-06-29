It was a game filled with considerable momentum swings for both sides, but Bright has continued its winning ways over grand final foe Greta after a 16-point win on Saturday.

The trip to Hansonville was a successful one for the Mountain Men, despite withstanding a second-half comeback from the home side who could not aid their Ovens and King football finals hopes.

Bright was inaccurate and missed some gettable chances in the first term on their way to a four-point quarter-time lead, but the dam wall was about to burst.

In captain Sam Dalbosco’s 150th game for the club, the Mountain Men slammed on seven goals to two in a barnstorming 30 minutes for the visitors.

By half-time, Bright were 36 points to the good of their opponent, thanks considerably to Luke Quirk, who already had four goals on the board within two quarters.

To their credit, Greta found a way to will themselves back into the contest with five of the next six majors to reduce the deficit to 14 points, before an arm-wrestle took place as the teams went goal for goal, which finished at 13.13 (91) to 12.3 (75) in favour of the reigning premiers.

Brodie Brain was immense in defence for Bright, while Levi Young, Bernie Ruaro and Jack Larkin all kicked two goals to have a reasonable say in proceedings.

Bright coach Michael Quirk was pleased with the outcome of the match.

“I was reasonably happy with our position at half time, but I was always wary of Greta responding in the second half and gaining some momentum, which they did in the third quarter,” Quirk said.

“I thought at times when we had control of the game we didn’t use the ball that well through the middle of the ground, so that’s an area we need to improve on going forward.”

The Mountain Men’s win sees them keep up with ladder leaders Whorouly and trail the Lions by percentage, with Bright’s next outing coming at home against Bonnie Doon, who are currently sixth but have an extra game to play in the run home.

“Bonnie Doon are never to be underestimated and are always a competitive unit, so we expect another tough encounter come Saturday,” Quirk added.

Despite coming off three consecutive wins in their latest three on-court appearances, Bright were humbled by Greta in A grade netball after being defeated by 22 goals in the final game of round 13.

The Blues, who are back to their formidable best after a rare finals absence in 2025, were challenged greatly by Bright’s tenacity in the first half and at 17-12, the home side held a narrow five-goal lead.

But Greta came out firing in the third term and did not relent in the fourth to run away with a 40-18 victory.

Playing coach Ash Grimes, shooter Jess Carnes and mid-courter Ash Farmer were recognised as Bright’s best players throughout the day.

Bonnie Doon (second) is a force on the court and will be tough to beat, although Bright will find confidence from their round eight heartbreak against the Bombers, which ended in a 47-41 result that they will be hoping to overturn at Pioneer Park on Saturday.