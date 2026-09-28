Tasmanian artist Paul Hoelen’s 'Men with Heart' exhibition was officially launched at the Bright Art Gallery and Cultural Centre last Wednesday 23 September, with dozens of community members attending the opening evening.

It took Mr Hoelen about six months to prepare to bring 'Men with Heart' to Bright, with support from local Alpine Shire councillor and fellow photographer Jean-Pierre Ronco.

"It's a great, community-oriented exhibition," Cr Ronco said.

Composed of more than 25 years of documentary work, the exhibition brings together 47 photographs and 13 video interviews captured during immersive, facilitated men’s retreats.

Mr Hoelen said the project offered an alternative perspective on masculinity, at a time when public discussion often focused on its more troubling manifestations.

"In a time when much of the world’s media is choosing to focus on the darker side of what men are capable of, this project provides a refreshing, welcome and important counterbalance," he said.

"It portrays the open-heartedness, courage and vulnerability of men coming together to face their issues and work on becoming better men: better fathers, brothers, partners and sons."

The images were originally taken in confidential settings and depict men from a broad cross-section of Australian life, from dairy farmers to accountants.

Mr Hoelen said the ongoing body of work offered an unusually intimate view of men confronting personal and emotional challenges.

"It’s a very broad, accessible body of work, but it has a very powerful message," he said.

"It’s showing men doing the work to become better men and facing the questions being asked of them by society."

While the exhibition explores difficult subjects including depression, anger, domestic violence, mental health and suicide prevention, it also celebrates camaraderie and healthy mateship.

"We don’t shy away," Mr Hoelen said.

"That’s the beautiful part of Australian culture: it’s worth celebrating."

Rather than simply viewing the photographs, visitors are invited to respond to them, with cards provided for viewers to record their thoughts, feelings and reactions before hanging them alongside the images.

Visitors can also contribute to an expansive exhibition visitor’s book, with responses being collated for a future book project.

"Wherever it goes, the exhibition shines a bit of light and generates healthy conversation around masculinity, wellbeing, mental health and suicide prevention," Mr Hoelen said.

"It’s a wonderful resource for generating a lot of conversation."

The exhibition also incorporates 'Heart Circles', designed to create a safe environment in which participants can let their guard down and speak openly about thoughts and feelings they may not otherwise have an opportunity to discuss.

"Often in regional areas, men in particular can become pretty isolated, particularly in the agricultural community," he said.

"They’re often working very remotely and in disconnected ways.

"Hopefully this showcase can soften that a little bit and open up a broader conversation about the kind of support that’s out there."

The message, Mr Hoelen said, was instead 'vulnerability is strength'.

"It’s okay to not be okay," he said.

"There are people to reach out to and there are groups working with other men."

Through photographs, interviews and community participation, Mr Hoelen hopes 'Men with Heart' can encourage people to think differently about masculinity, while creating space for conversations which may otherwise be difficult to begin.

The exhibition is on display at Bright Art Gallery and Cultural Centre, (located at 28 Mountbatten Avenue), until Monday 2 November.

The gallery is open 10am to 4pm, Thursday to Monday.

For more information, visit www.tasmen.org/men-with-heart.