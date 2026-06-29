This year's NAIDOC Week celebrations in the Alpine Shire will begin with two community flag-raising ceremonies in Mount Beauty and Bright on Monday 6 July and conclude with a free community event in the Myrtleford Piazza on Saturday, 11 July.

The Myrtleford event was initiated in 2023 by First Nations woman Lee Couch and has become an important opportunity for the community to celebrate First Nations cultures, raise awareness and promote a safer, more inclusive community.

Ms Lee said the event is a shared journey of walking together in a two-way relationship, recognising different worldviews as an opportunity to learn more and celebrate differences which drive positive change.

"For three years now, I’ve had the privilege of hosting NAIDOC in the Alpine Shire alongside a dedicated committee," she said.

"Each year requires effort: building relationships, listening, learning, teaching, navigating challenging conversations, protocols and showing respect.

"That effort fosters cultural understanding: slowly and intentionally.

"This year, we celebrate our progress across the region, with Bright and Mount Beauty hosting our first flag-raising to mark the start of NAIDOC and the lowering of our flag at the end.

"We would love for you to join us: we are a small community, but our hearts are the biggest.

"All are welcome."

The 2026 event will feature live entertainment from Brett Lee and Madi Colville-Walker, cultural activities, community stalls and opportunities for people of all ages to learn, connect and celebrate together.

The Myrtleford event is led by Ms Couch in partnership with Tammy Campbell (local Koorie engagement support officer), Alpine Health, Alpine Shire Council and VACCA.

Generous and ongoing financial support from Community Bank Bright and Myrtleford Hospital and Community Op Shop will make the event possible.

Community members are warmly invited to attend any of the ceremonies as a visible show of respect, recognition and support for First Nations peoples.

NAIDOC Week celebrations:

BRIGHT: Monday 6 July, 10am flag-raising at Alpine Shire Council office at 2-6 Churchill Avenue, Bright.

MOUNT BEAUTY: Monday 6 July, 2pm flag-raising at Alpine Health, Mount Beauty Hospital.

MYRTLEFORD: Saturday, 11 July, 10am to 1pm community event at Myrtleford Piazza (or St Paul’s Hall if wet).