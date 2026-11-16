Myrtleford teenagers have helped document the life stories of some of the town's oldest residents.

Myrtleford P-12 College vocational major teacher Jane Thorn, Alpine Health's Lisa Townsend, and college nurse Rosemary Dax who coordinates a number of intergenerational programs with the college and local retirement home, established a program several months ago involving Year 11 VM literacy class students and Barwidgee Lodge residents.

Each Monday during term three, students walked to Barwidgee Lodge with literacy teacher Kelli Beer, and Rosemary, to undertake the ‘My Life as a Story’ project.

Working together with the lodge's lifestyle coordinator Gayle, students built connections with five residents who volunteered to share their stories.

The first few weeks involved playing games and participating in activities to help everyone feel comfortable and get to know one another.

As friendships developed, students formed small groups and were each matched with one of the five residents.

Week by week, students spent time listening to their new friends, learning about their childhood memories, experiences, families and significant moments throughout their lives.

Back at school, during literacy lessons, students carefully collated the stories and transformed them into a beautiful hardcover book, ensuring the residents' memories would be preserved for years to come.

On Monday 9 November, the students returned to Barwidgee Lodge for a special presentation, proudly gifting the completed book to their elder friends.

The book will remain there for residents, families, staff and visitors to enjoy.

Kelli said the project had been an incredibly rewarding learning experience for everyone involved, and it had been wonderful to witness the personal growth of the students, as well as the smiles, conversations and heartfelt appreciation from residents.

Said one resident, "It is nice to talk to the young people and not sit here hidden away and forgotten".

Ms Dax said programs such as ‘My Life as a Story’ offer benefits to people of all ages, encouraging empathy, understanding and respect while building self-esteem, confidence and a sense of belonging.

“Most importantly, the project has reminded us that everyone has a story worth sharing and bringing generations together can create friendships, preserve memories and make a genuine difference in people's lives,” she said.