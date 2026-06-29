Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. recently announced the success of their $20,000 application to the Victorian State Government's Tiny Towns Fund, at a meeting held at Saint Paul's Anglican Church Hall last Thursday 25 June.

The 'Myrtleford Attraction Project' will raise awareness of the Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce and improve business attraction and retention, by replacing outdated visitor information signage at the town's entrance.

With new imagery, including 'Myrtleford Business Heroes', signage updates to current information will include local tourism attractions such as; splash parks, hiking trails, paths and playgrounds, to encourage visitation.

Chamber aims to conduct business networking events for all Myrtleford and surrounding businesses to participate: including networking and relationship-building activities and projects which promote participation in community life, such as community arts projects, building days and volunteer projects.

Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce president, Jim van Geet said they were very grateful to receive the grant.

“It's an ongoing project," he said.

"Over the past several months, we tried to identify and prioritise which projects would be the best ways to support our community and 'beautify', or renovate Myrtleford."

Fifty recipients shared in round three of the $20 million Tiny Towns Fund throughout the state to deliver 157 projects across 151 towns with fewer than 5000 people.

This latest round takes the total number of projects to more than 500 across 419 towns, with grants of between $5000 and $50,000 supporting local priorities.

Across regional Victoria, more than 40 much-loved community halls will be updated, while 15 playgrounds and play spaces will be created or improved.

Dozens of regional communities are already reaping the rewards of the Tiny Towns Fund, with more than 100 projects complete, with most projects to be delivered by local workers and businesses, which will back regional supply chains and economic growth.