A new monthly musical gathering is set to launch at the Myrtleford RSL, providing local residents with an opportunity to enjoy live music, social connection and morning tea refreshments free of charge.

'Musical Moments' will be held at 10:30am on the last Friday of each month, with the first event scheduled for this Friday 30 October.

Event organiser, Joe Caruana, said the program was primarily designed to benefit older members of the community by encouraging them to get out and spend time with others.

"All we're trying to do at the RSL is provide opportunities for people to get out of their house and come and listen to some live music," Mr Caruana said.

"We know the benefits of listening to music and catching up with people.

"Attendees can have a cup of coffee, listen to some live music and enjoy a morning out."

Mr Caruana said there would be no cost to attend, with the RSL covering refreshments and event expenses.

"The RSL is meeting the costs of the coffees, cakes and whatever else we're going to provide," he said.

Describing the concept as simple but worthwhile, Mr Caruana said similar programs had proved popular elsewhere and he hoped the initiative would become a regular fixture on the local calendar.

"A lot of places host musical entertainment and we'd like to introduce it in Myrtleford as well," he said.

"Hopefully the event will take off and we'll be able to continue it on a regular basis.

"It's another opportunity for people to have something fun and social to do."

The community is invited to attend the free event and enjoy a relaxed morning of music, conversation and companionship at the Myrtleford RSL.