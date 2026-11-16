Local history enthusiasts braved wet weather to explore Myrtleford's past when the Myrtleford and District Historical Society (MDHS) hosted a guided historical walk on the final day of History Month, Saturday 31 October, led by ex-president John Taylor OAM. Despite wet weather, the event attracted a dozen local participants eager to learn more about Myrtleford's rich history. MDHS president Kerry Murtagh said the day was a success for all involved, with people keen to attend another one in the future. The party walked from the Old School Museum into Clyde Street, then along Myrtle Street and out as far as Myrtleford's first hospital and the Memorial Hall. Rain began to fall as the group first set off and became heavier near the post office in the centre of town, but conditions improved later in the walk. "By the time we got down to the Big Tree and started walking back up the rail trail, it was okay," Ms Murtagh said. Participants were shown historical photographs at each stop, allowing them to compare past streetscapes with present-day Myrtleford. Mr Taylor said participants gained a new appreciation for the stories behind many of the town's historic buildings. "It was a very comprehensive visit to the centre of town," he said. "I think everybody enjoyed themselves. "The weather wasn't perfect, but we just trudged on and saw all the things we needed to see. "I think most people appreciated there was a little bit more to the buildings in the centre of town, in terms of their story, than they had imagined. "So it was really good for the historical society to do it." Mr Taylor said all attendees were local residents with an interest in learning more about their town. "I was very pleased with the way it went," he said. The Old School Museum is located on the corner of Albert and Elgin streets and open on Sundays from 11am to 2pm, September to May, or otherwise by appointment.