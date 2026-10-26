Myrtleford P-12 farewells Year 12 cohort

Teachers, support staff and students at Myrtleford P-12 College have experienced a busy and emotional few weeks as the school's Year 12 students marked the end of their secondary schooling. The graduating class attended their final day of classes on Friday 16 October, before being honoured at a whole-school farewell assembly held after recess. The assembly provided an opportunity for the school community to reflect on the students' achievements and celebrate their journey through Myrtleford P-12 College. Students returned to the campus on the following Monday for a dress-up day, followed by morning tea and lunch with staff as part of their official farewell celebrations. The occasion was filled with memories, laughter and a few tears as students and staff reflected on their time together. "Our farewell assembly was a beautiful reminder of just how much these students have grown and how far they have come during their time with us," a school representative said. "For now, they're signing out of Myrtleford P-12 College and turning their focus to exams before embarking on the exciting next chapter of their lives. "We are so proud of each and every one of them and wish them all the very best for their exams and whatever the future holds. "Once a Myrtleford P-12 student, always part of our family."