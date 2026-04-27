Before there was even a hint of sun on the horizon, Myrtleford was ready to remember its fallen soldiers as members of the Myrtleford Returned and Services League (RSL) and volunteers commenced this year's dawn service in the town centre last Saturday, 25 April.

RSL treasurer, Mark Blackburn, gave an introduction to the early-morning attendees, before a livestream of the Shrine of Remembrance Dawn Service in Melbourne was projected for those gathered to watch along.

Myrtleford RSL vice president and event organiser, Kim Buffett, said there were approximately 200 attendees at the dawn service.

"We had a great morning with an awesome turnout," he said.

"This year we decided to give people something they could actually see, so this is the first year we've had the projection screen set up.

"At previous dawn services, we've only had the audio played over the town's speaker system.

"For once modern technology hasn't let us down."

Soon after the first service concluded, a long line formed for the gunfire breakfast served from the nearby Buffalo Hotel.

Later, representatives from the local Scout group, emergency services, former servicemen and women and their families, gathered at the Myrtleford RSL clubrooms to commence the morning service with a march to the town's cenotaph.

Hundreds of townspeople attended the ANZAC Day proceedings, as representatives from local businesses and organisations laid wreaths in remembrance, the Last Post was played by bugler Sam Rinaudo, and the national anthems of New Zealand and Australia were sung by all in attendance.

At the conclusion of the morning service, the public were invited to the RSL clubrooms for light refreshments and the iconic, annually legal, traditional game of two-up.

The Allan family, who were in attendance at this year's dawn service, said it was important to be present for the commemorations.

"Today is important to pay our respects and honour past soldiers and their loved ones," Makayla Allan said.

Her grandmother, Lyn Allan, agreed and said thanking and honouring the fallen was a strong way Australians could keep up the ANZAC spirit.

"We wouldn't have a country like ours without them," she said.

"Could people and businesses around town please put up more Australian flags in their windows year-round, to show their thanks?"