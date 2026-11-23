A Myrtleford man charged over an alleged arson attack, endangering the life of a staff member at a Myrtleford store, has been remanded in custody to reappear in court next month. The 34-year-old appeared at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court last week and was remanded in custody to appear at Myrtleford Magistrates’ Court on 4 December. Defence counsel Geoff Clancy told the court an offer had been made to prosecution for consideration in order to resolve the case. The defendant was arrested in Myrtleford on Wednesday 11 November and is facing charges of criminal damage by fire, intent to endanger life, reckless conduct endangering life and possessing a prohibited weapon. It is alleged the man entered the Myrtleford Convenience and Gift Shop in Clyde Street at 12.57pm on 10 November with a clear pump bottle filled with an accelerant, which he sprayed on a staff member and inside the store. Police say he has then ignited the accelerant and fled the scene. Police have said they do not believe the alleged incident is linked to any organised criminal arson attacks on tobacco shops.