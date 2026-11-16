More than 100 years after the guns fell silent on the Western Front, members of the Myrtleford community gathered to honour those who served and sacrificed, at the town’s Remembrance Day service last Wednesday 11 November. Representatives from local schools, businesses, community organisations and the Myrtleford RSL gathered at Albert David Lowerson Memorial Square for the annual commemoration, to reflect on the end of the First World War, when an armistice between the Allied Powers and Germany came into effect at 11am on 11 November 1918. Myrtleford RSL secretary Dave Byrne, who served as master of ceremonies, welcomed attendees and reflected on the significance of the occasion. “As a nation, we pause at 11am to reflect on the service and sacrifice of those who served in past conflicts and those who continue to serve in the nation’s name to this day,” he said. “Millions had lost their lives during the war (WW1), among them more than 60,000 Australian service personnel. “As we pause on Remembrance Day, our thoughts turn to the war’s enormous cost and the toll it takes not only on those who fall, but on those who serve and their families. “Today, we acknowledge those Australians and New Zealanders and especially Myrtleford servicemen and women, who served their country. "Thank you all for coming out and showing remembrance for our diggers on this solemn day.” Marian College student, Henry read 'The Reading for the Fallen', while Myrtleford P-12 College students Kyran Clarke and Kristina Fantonlago delivered the iconic poem 'In Flanders Fields'. Wreaths were laid by representatives of the Myrtleford RSL, Wangaratta, Myrtleford and Bright Legacy Group, on behalf of Indi federal MP Helen Haines and Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy, Alpine Shire Council, Marian College, Myrtleford P-12 College, Ambulance Victoria, North East Multicultural Association, Alpine Health and members of the public. Canon Moira Evers led a prayer before the service concluded. Myrtleford RSL president Brian McDonald, who read 'The Oath' before and after 'The Last Post' and 'The Rouse', said he was pleased with the strong attendance. “I think it went pretty well this year,” he said. “Poppy sales have been going well and the service is an important way to commemorate the end of the First World War. “We need to remember the major events of our past which have helped shape the life we enjoy today.” Long-time attendee Derek Beaton said the day remained an important opportunity for the community to pay its respects. “I reckon the organisers have done a really good job,” he said. “Remembrance Day is important so we can remember all the fallen and pay our respects.”